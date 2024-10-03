SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.14 and last traded at $97.14, with a volume of 1551213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

SEA Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,901.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

