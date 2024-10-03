Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.39 and last traded at $175.39, with a volume of 190312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.05.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 381.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

