Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.72. 16,933,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 40,114,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,565. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

