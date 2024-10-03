Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 663344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $1,583,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $904,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 173.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $5,024,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

