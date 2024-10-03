Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.28 and last traded at $74.53. 958,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,516,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Wolfe Research raised Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,156 shares of company stock worth $3,481,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.