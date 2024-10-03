Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 5,591,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,083% from the average daily volume of 256,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 9.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.