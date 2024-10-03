Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($15.38) and last traded at GBX 1,144 ($15.30), with a volume of 719174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,052 ($14.07).

RNWH has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 1,200 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The company has a market cap of £906.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,848.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,075.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,032.93.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

