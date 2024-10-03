SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 651,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 511% from the previous session’s volume of 106,562 shares.The stock last traded at $46.68 and had previously closed at $47.25.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth about $149,000.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.