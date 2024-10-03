Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 120,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 65,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mason Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 96.78 and a quick ratio of 47.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

