Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading 15.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 269,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 593,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$73.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Brian W. Penny bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

