Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 600,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 913,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Celsius Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.64.

About Celsius Resources

Celsius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral properties in Australia, Namibia, and the Philippines. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog copper gold project located in the Philippines.

Further Reading

