iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 677,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 230,263 shares.The stock last traded at $21.19 and had previously closed at $21.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDW. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 605,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 655,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

