Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $472.96 and last traded at $472.65, with a volume of 125639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $469.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $463.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $108,938,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,183,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,584,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $47,511,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

