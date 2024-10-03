iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 971,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 418,620 shares.The stock last traded at $24.31 and had previously closed at $24.37.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

