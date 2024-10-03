Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 224,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 645,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Down 8.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

