Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 967,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 364,004 shares.The stock last traded at $35.87 and had previously closed at $36.17.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

