Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 25527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $586.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
