GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 322369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GlobalFoundries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in GlobalFoundries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.