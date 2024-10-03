Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $24.28. 346,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 342,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $737.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

