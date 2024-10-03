Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 31131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

