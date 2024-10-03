Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 2190441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Celsius Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Celsius by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

