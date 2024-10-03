Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.61 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.13). 258,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 293,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Indus Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £17.75 million, a P/E ratio of 74.62 and a beta of 0.70.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Further Reading

