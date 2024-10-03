Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.62. 971,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,513,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $545.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

