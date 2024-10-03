Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.84 and last traded at $135.68, with a volume of 4778685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.44.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $125.29.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 338.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.