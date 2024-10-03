Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 223,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 123,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.38 ($0.06).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.86. The firm has a market cap of £15.42 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard White bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($33,440.34). 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

