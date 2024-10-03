Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Shares Down 10.7% – Here’s Why

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) dropped 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 113,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 132,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.62 million during the quarter.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

