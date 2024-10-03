Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $186,984.56 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $186,984.56 and $483.29 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,810.59 or 0.99951016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00010999 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $286.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

