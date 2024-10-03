eCash Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $688.90 million and $57.46 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,840.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.97 or 0.00524274 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00029453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00072715 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,765,595,298,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,765,548,423,090 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

