MetisDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.94 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $32.52 or 0.00053457 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $195.83 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,810.59 or 0.99951016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,021,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,021,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 33.37294449 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $9,980,577.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

