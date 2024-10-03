Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.47 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $17.94 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00040627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.