Peter Toth Sells 3,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Toth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00.

Newmont Stock Down 1.5 %

NEM traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.20. 5,583,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,384,679. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 80.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,286 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Newmont by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 95,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.