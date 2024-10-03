Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Sells 23,890 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 23,890 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $115,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

