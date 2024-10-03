Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,413,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.61. 1,624,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 222,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 155,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after buying an additional 382,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 96.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

