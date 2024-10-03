Aman Narang Sells 10,106 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Aman Narang sold 10,106 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $280,643.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,998.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $44,544.00.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.88. 4,139,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,380. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Toast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

