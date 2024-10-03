Paul Gu Sells 36,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,419,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 878,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,457,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Paul Gu sold 16,064 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $620,365.98.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,838,700.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $400,100.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $258,800.00.

Upstart stock remained flat at $38.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,968. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Upstart by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Upstart by 7,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 71,201 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.61.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

