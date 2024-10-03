Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO James H. Mackaness Sells 8,077 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $399,246.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,671.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

SLNO stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.95. 248,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,487. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -1.46. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,557,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,088,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,444,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,533,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 554,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 403,584 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.