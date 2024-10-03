Emprise Bank Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Emprise Bank decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.8% of Emprise Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $612.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $609.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

