Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $326.33 and last traded at $328.02. 161,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,171,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.88.

Get Eaton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 9.6% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.