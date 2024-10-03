Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 844,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,217,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
