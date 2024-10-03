Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 844,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,217,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 43,170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 74.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 87,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,206 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,708,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

