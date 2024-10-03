M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7,453.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 120,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after buying an additional 119,250 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 51,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,773,713. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $279.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.