Doliver Advisors LP Has $963,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.44 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

