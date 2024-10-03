Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.51. 721,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,601,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $352.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.