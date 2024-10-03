Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.16 and last traded at $97.13. 1,544,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,481,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,091,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Vertiv by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

