Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

Senior Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.99.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

