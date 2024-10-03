Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $378.70 and last traded at $378.70. 347,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 951,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.12.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.23 and its 200 day moving average is $399.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,753,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,497 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136,725 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

