ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 473,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,417,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 283.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,310,000 after acquiring an additional 683,361 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $20,398,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 496,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 70,227 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $8,640,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 408,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

