FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $269.20 and last traded at $270.01. 529,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,879,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.74.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,338 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

