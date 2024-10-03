CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 8,610,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 30,163,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

CleanSpark Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $256,874. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 74.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 534,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,074,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 171,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 215,124 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

