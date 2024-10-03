Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s Why

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 33,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 522,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.92.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

