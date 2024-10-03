Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $117.79 and last traded at $118.68. Approximately 920,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,303,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.66. The company has a market cap of $516.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

